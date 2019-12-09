Southern Nevada Health District: 5th vaping-related illness reported in Clark County

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With one in four teenagers now using e-cigarettes, underage vaping is universally condemned, and the federal government considers it an epidemic. But some other researchers believe recent trends continue to show vaping’s promise as a tool to steer millions of adult smokers away from cigarettes, the nation’s leading cause of death. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed the fifth case of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products in an 18-year-old Clark County resident.

Of the five cases reported in Clark County, one individual is under the age of 18 and two under the age of 20. The first case confirmed in Clark County was reported in September 2019.

Among Clark County’s reported cases, one individual reported using e-cigarettes with nicotine products only, while the other four individuals reported using tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, with three of the five also reported using cannabinoid (CBD) oils.

All individuals suffering from vaping-related lung injuries report they purchased or acquired their products from different sources, including friends, retail outlets, and online purchases.

Health officials say they have more evidence that a certain chemical compound is a culprit in a mysterious national outbreak of vaping illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified vitamin E acetate as the chemical of concern among people with an e-cigarette or vaping product use associated with lung injury.

Vitamin E acetate is used as an additive in the production of e-cigarettes or vaping products. This was the first time the CDC has detected a potential chemical of concern in biologic samples from patients with these lung injuries.

“While it appears that vitamin E acetate is associated with these illnesses, there is still not enough evidence to rule out other chemicals of concern. Other substances and products are still under investigation by the CDC, and there may be multiple factors contributing to this outbreak,” said Dr. Michael Johnson, Director, Community Health Division of the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Health District and the CDC further recommend these products never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, and people who do not currently use tobacco products.

“We continue to recommend that people not use e-cigarettes and vaping products, particularly those from informal sources such as friends, family, or unlicensed dealers,” said Dr. Johnson.

Nevada residents, ages 13 and older who are seeking help quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, are encouraged to contact the Nevada Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-Quit-Now or 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569) from a Nevada area code.

Anyone who used e-cigarettes or vaping products in the last 90 days who have developed a severe respiratory illness that is not associated with other viral infections such as influenza or bacterial infections, is encouraged to contact their health care provider to report the illness to the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance at (702) 759-1300.