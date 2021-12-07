Southern Nevada Health Department opens new east valley facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An expansion for the Southern Nevada Health Department has paved the way for a brand new facility on the east side of the Las Vegas valley.

The new building has now opened its doors along Bonanza Road near Mojave Road.

The office will offer vaccinations and clinical services to both children and adults who lack access to proper medical care.

Doctor Fermin Leguen is the district health officer for the Clark County public health agency and says facilities such as SNHD’s latest location are important when it comes to getting healthcare to a vulnerable population.

“There are many people who have no insurance or limited insurance and by having these centers they at least have a place to go and seek proper medical services,” Dr. Leguen adds.

Plans are also underway for a third location in downtown Las Vegas on Fremont Street which is set for spring 2022.