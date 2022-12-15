LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the first semester of the school year coming to an end, winter break is the ideal time to begin the application process for college scholarships.

Applications are now being accepted by The Rogers Foundation for its two scholarship programs.

Those interested in scholarship opportunities are urged to look at the minimum eligibility requirements and apply directly online on The Roger Foundation’s website here.

The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 5, 2023.

The two scholarship programs offered include Rogers Achievers Scholarships and Kentucky Wesleyan Rogers’ Fellows Scholarships.

A minimum of 11 Rogers Achievers Scholarships will be given away ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 per year for four years. The money is valid toward educational costs at any college or university in the United State.

A minimum of 10 full-ride Kentucky Wesleyan Rogers’ Fellows Scholarships to attend Kentucky Wesleyan College will also be given out.

“Scholarship season is our favorite time of year as we get to fulfill our ongoing pledge to transform lives through arts and education,” Michelle Sanders, Executive Vice President, and COO of The Rogers Foundation said. “We want to encourage these students to apply for a scholarship so they can pursue their educational goals. The stress of planning for college is hard and real and we want to help ease the financial stress associated with attending college.”

While applicants are required to complete the SAT or ACT however there is no minimum score requirement.