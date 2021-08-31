Southern Nevada firefighters head north to fight Caldor Fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada firefighters are on their way to help battle the Caldor Fire which has consumed nearly 190,000 acres and is threatening South Lake Tahoe.

A task force of 20 local crews, six of them from North Las Vegas Fire Department, answered the call from Nevada Emergency Management to assist. They left Station 52 Monday evening. They will join up with crews from Clark County and Pahrump on their way to Lake Tahoe.

“The firefighters up there do have a lot more experience with wildland firefighting so this will allow them to be freed up from their stations to go deal with the front lines. We’ll be kind of in a support role taking care of the structure fires and other things happening in their little towns and cities up there,” said North Las Vegas Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun.

Governor Steve Sisolak issued a state of emergency Monday and some in Nevada who are near the Caldor Fire are being urged to prepare to evacuate.

The Caldor fire is around 15% contained.