Southern Nevada COVID-19 event to discuss the region’s response, recovery and economy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) meeting for the 40th annual Vegas Perspective to be held virtually for the first time on July 28 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Perspective is the region’s premier source for community and economic development information, analysis, and forecasting. It has become a valuable resource for a diverse group of companies, ranging from small business entrepreneurs to some of the largest in Nevada, as it not only provides a comprehensive overview of the market as it stands today but also an economic forecast component to give expert opinion about where the market is headed.

Speakers include Jim Murren, chair of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, and, previously, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International, as well as Jeremy Aguero, principal analyst at Applied Analysis.

Each of their presentations will be followed by a question and answer portion moderated by Derrick Hill, LVGEA 50 Chairman and VP of Cox Business and Hospitality Network, and Shannon Petersen, Executive Vice President, Corporate Banking Manager, Nevada State Bank.

Attendees will receive a digital copy of the Perspective Data Book publication. Those who have registered have the opportunity to submit questions for consideration.