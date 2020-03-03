Southern Nevada Catholic churches take precautions against coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catholic churches in Southern Nevada are taking precautions against coronavirus. A priest told 8 News Now tens of thousands of people attend mass throughout the week in the Las Vegas diocese and that Guardian Angel Cathedral welcomes visitors from around the world.

To reduce the chance of anyone spreading the virus or other germs, the diocese is implementing a few precautions.

The diocese Bishop sent a letter to church leaders advising suspending Holy Communion via the chalice and suspending physical contact during the exchange of peace during Mass.

These minor adjustments, but not uncommon practices, are aimed at preventing the spread of the illness and have been used in the past for the same reason.

The measures appear minor compared to other dioceses around the world, which are canceling mass entirely.

“So, this is a small sacrifice in comparison to those steps that we’re taking in those particular churches,” said Monsignor Gregory Gordon, chancellor of the Diocese of Las Vegas.

Dale Panko from Ohio noted, “I think it’s prudent in the condition that we’re at, situation that we’re at right now. Be precautionary.”

The diocese urges priests, deacons and ministers to continue practicing good hygiene, including washing hands before and after mass and using hand sanitizer. Anyone who is sick is advised to stay home and not attend church.

The diocese plans to monitor information from the Southern Nevada Health District.

It is unclear how long the restrictions will remain.