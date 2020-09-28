Southern Nevada businesses lag in follow-up COVID-19 compliance checks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No citations have been issued in compliance checks for COVID-19 health and safety measures last week, but observers report follow-up checks in Southern Nevada saw only 56 percent compliance.

The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations performed follow-up checks at 27 businesses in Southern Nevada last week. The 56 percent compliance could produce citations at businesses that failed to respond properly to the initial report.

The Southern Nevada observations were in stark contrast to 97 follow-up visits in Northern Nevada, where 100 percent compliance was reported.

Repeated observed violations may result in the opening of an investigation in order to substantiate the observed violative conditions and may lead to the issuance of a Notice of Citation and Penalty.

Overall, state officials report 90 percent compliance from the 359 businesses that received an initial check.

Last week’s observations focused on restaurants and bars. Statewide, observers reported compliance at 86 percent of the bars that were visited.

The state reports these specifics for each type of business that received an initial compliance check (10 observations or more):

General Retail, 18 observations — 67 percent

Bars, 103 observations — 86 percent

Hair/ Nail/ Tattoo Salons, 10 observations — 90 percent

Other, 57 observations — 91 percent

Real Estate, 13 observations — 92 percent

Restaurants, 98 observations — 94 percent

Medical, 16 observations — 100 percent

Financial Institutions, 10 observations — 100 percent

Overall, 1,568 follow up initial visits have been conducted statewide, resulting in a cumulative compliance rate of 95 percent, with 97 percent overall compliance in northern Nevada and 92 percent in the south.