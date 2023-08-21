LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Authorities in Southern Nevada said they are searching for an armed man wanted for first-degree murder.

John Antonios Vithoulkas was last seen driving a gold Honda CRV SUV that bears the California license plate 7YIP467 and could possibly be in Pahrump or Sacramento, California, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Vithoulkas was last seen traveling on the CA 127 between Shoshone and Baker, California at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 20.

He could also be armed with a black and tan Glock 9mm handgun, according to authorities.

Vithoulkas is described as weighing 195 pounds, 6 feet 4 inches tall with green eyes and brown hair.

Those with information are encouraged to call (775) 751-7000 and then dial “option 5.”