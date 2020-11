LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This may be the cutest story you’ll see today! Southern Hills Hospital welcomed some sweet little turkeys this Thanksgiving.

All the precious babies were decked out in holiday onesies, which were handed out to all of those born this month.

Folks at the hospital tell us they’re glad to celebrate with these families, who have one more reason to be thankful this year.

Congratulations to all the new parents!