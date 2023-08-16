LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center is having a groundbreaking ceremony for its new free-standing Emergency Room, “ER at Desert’s Edge.”

Located off Blue Diamond and El Capitan Way, the ER at Desert’s Ridge will service the Enterprise and Mountain’s Edge communities. As Las Vegas grows, Southern Hills Hospital wants to provide the community with a choice when it comes to their healthcare.

Onsite Physicians trained in pediatric and critical care will be available 24 hours a day with critical care trained nurses and staff. The facility also includes onsite imaging and laboratory services. This is the first HCA Healthcare free-standing emergency facility in the area and Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center’s third in the Las Vegas community.

The new emergency room is intended to serve the fast-growing community in the southwest when it opens in the Spring of 2024.