Southern Hills Hospital sends first critical COVID-19 patient home with a round of applause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applause for a brave warrior: That is what Southern Hills Hospital did Wednesday for its first critical coronavirus patient that was sent home! A tweet on Twitter with video of the celebration said in part, “Alfred you are forever a part of #TeamSouthernHills.”

According to Southern Hills Hospital, Alfred is in his sixties and had previous health conditions affecting the lungs. Alfred was admitted to the ICU on March 23rd and required a ventilator. In the ICU Alfred deteriorated quickly but his doctor, Dr. Christopher Voscopoulos, tried a rescue treatment called ‘proning’ which flips a patient onto their stomach.

Dr. Voscopoulos is the medical director for the intensive care unit at Southern Hills Hospital.

“The heart is heavy and full of blood,” he explains. “When a patient like Alfred is lying on his

back, the heart puts pressure on the lungs. By placing the patient onto their stomach, it can

relieve some of that pressure and allow for more lung function.”

Then after nearly three weeks, Alfred was able to go home. Hospital staff lined the hallways to send

Alfred off, and at the end of the line were the nurses who cared for him, along with Dr. Voscopoulos and CEO of Southern Hills Hospital, Alexis Mussi.

“Our Southern Hills family is incredible,” Mussi said. “Our critical care team worked tirelessly

to save Alfred’s life and it was so special for them to see him leave our hospital and be able to

say goodbye.”

Before Alfred left he told Dr. Voscopoulos, “You gave me a second chance at life.”

Congrats on defeating the coronavirus Alfred! Cheers to you and your new-found health!