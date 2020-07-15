Southern Hills Hospital restricting visitor access due to surge in COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Hills Hospital announced Wednesday it will again restrict visitor access amid the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases across the valley.

The restriction went into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.

In a statement, the hospital said the following:

As a patient-centered hospital, Southern Hills Hospital always welcomes family and companions to visit patients. However, due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases, we have made the difficult decision to once again restrict visitors into our hospital. Southern Hills Hospital

According to the hospital, the following exceptions will be made:

One (1) adult visitor, 18 years or older, per patient in Women’s Services inclusive of NICU babies

One (1), adult visitor, 18 years or older, per patient who is at or approaching “end of life” status

One (1), adult visitor, 18 years or older, per patient who is living with a mental disability

One (1), adult visitor, 18 years or older, per patient who is elderly and has associated safety needs

One (1), adult visitor, 18 years or older, per surgical patient

One (1), adult visitor, 18 years or older, per emergency department patient

Southern Hills Hospital is encouraging family and friends to use FaceTime, Skype and other programs to communicate with patients.