Southern Hills Hospital is first hospital in Las Vegas to use augmented reality for surgery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas is the first hospital to use augmented reality to perform a surgery.

Here’s how it works: A surgeon wears a headset with a camera during the surgery, and an augmented reality picture of the patient’s body is displayed in front of them, allowing the surgeons to know exactly where to perform surgery.

The system allows surgeons to see-through a patient’s anatomy, kind of like Superman with X-ray vision! There are very few hospitals around the country that have this technology.

Southern Hills performed a spine procedure known as a TLIF using the new augmented reality (AR) system.

Southern Hills Hospital is the only hospital in Las Vegas to have this technology, and it’s also only the second hospital in Nevada to offer it.