LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — May 4 is known as #StarWarsDay, so all day today, you have probably heard people saying “May The 4th Be With You,” a play on the famous saying, “May the Force Be with You.”

But National Star Wars Day isn’t the only thing special about this day. It’s also the day a cute little baby Yoda of Vegas’ was born at Southern Hills Hospital!

Baby Marlee was born on May 4 at Southern Hills Hospital. The hospital sent 8 News Nows photos of the baby th4ey lovingly call Baby Yoda.

The newest little baby Yoda is named Marlee, and she was born weighing 6-pounds-14 ounces.

Happy birthday, Marlee!