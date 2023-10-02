LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new restaurant, with a dining and nightlife concept created by AYYA Hospitality Group, is now open in Southern Highlands.

Pine Bistro, a modern dining and nightlife experience, offers elevated family style dishes and a Strip-caliber cocktail program inspired by Mediterranean and Lebanese flavors.

The menu was curated by AYYA Hospitality and refined by Executive Chef Dany Chebat, with recipes inspired by the Chef’s heritage. Pine Bistro also features a one-of-a-kind hookah program.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to perfect this menu and are excited to introduce a fun yet sophisticated new restaurant for everyone to enjoy,” said Lowell Raven, partner and vice president of AYYA Hospitality’s global operations and brand experience.

Pine Bistro’s design was conceived by AYYA Hospitality Group lead designer, Diana Sin, who used elements like mosaic tiles and wood panel screens to add a touch of the Mediterranean throughout the restaurant. The space has a main dining area with a view of the open kitchen, a bar area seating up to 12, and a lounge area with tableside craft hookah service. Pine Bistro also has a terrace for outdoor dining.

The restaurant is located at 10620 Dean Martin Drive and is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Reservations are available on OpenTable. Complimentary valet will be available for guests Thursday through Sunday.

For more information or for the menu, visit the Pine Bistro website.