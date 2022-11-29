LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Southern Highlands community was bombarded by a group of people rummaging through their vehicles.

On Monday morning, residents of Glenhaven awoke to find many of their belongings stolen from their cars.

“When I woke up Monday morning to go to work, I saw an alert on my phone,” said Omar Richardson, who lives in Southern Highlands. “It was six kids, three on this side and three on the other side, going through my daughter-in-law’s car and then going through my neighbor’s car and then making their way east down the street.”

After receiving that alert, he quickly notified his neighbors. Several of them woke up to find their cars broken into, with door handles ripped off amongst other things.

“There was money taken out and clothes and they had their truck ruffled through,” said Kimberly Perfinski-Kovach, “but one of our other neighbors had their bank card taken and they charged a ton of things within two hours.”

Neighbors said break-ins have happened in their area before, but it’s particularly unsettling to see a group of people go car to car.

“It’s scary for those that have to go to work in the morning. What if these guys got startled by somebody, what are they willing to go through to get away,” said Richardson.

As for ways to prevent this from happening, Jonathan Alvarez with Crime Stoppers of Southern Nevada said people should never leave their valuables in the car, especially during the holiday season.

“If you have a car alarm, make sure that you activate that so when you lock it, make sure that the beep goes off, acknowledging that the alarm actually works,” said Alvarez. “Consider window tint as well, it is a great option as most of our vehicle burglaries we see throughout the valley are usually crimes of opportunity,” he continued.

While the neighborhood has onsite security that drives by, many neighbors who were hit Monday morning have filed police reports with Metro.