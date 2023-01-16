LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Learning tools and skills for those interested in learning more about wine, spirits, and beer will reopen in Southern Nevada.

Southern Glazer’s Wine, Spirits, and Beer of Nevada (Southern Glazer’s of Nevada) has announced the reopening of its Academy in February.

Southern Glazers to reopen Academy classes (Southern Glazers)

Southern Glazers to reopen Academy classes (Southern Glazers)

Southern Glazers to reopen Academy classes (Southern Glazers)

The Academy temporarily suspended in-person instruction during the pandemic in 2020.

The return will bring a full catalog of courses including its Academy of spirits, mixology, and fine service.

The Academy plans to offer more than 15 classes in 2023 including Masterclass sessions and seasonal classes.

“We are excited to reopen the Academy to in-person instruction,” said John Landry, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. “The number of new and upcoming resorts and restaurants in Las Vegas is growing daily, so the need for highly-trained food and beverage professionals has never been greater. Supporting the hospitality and beverage industry in Southern Nevada requires more than innovation in distribution — teaching people about trends and best practices keeps the industry growing.”