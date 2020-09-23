Southern California winery owners create ‘Vegas Strong’ wine to remember 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The owners of a Temecula Winery have found many ways to give back, after surviving 1 October.

Jenifer and Bill Wilson started “Wilson Creek Winery” nearly 20 years ago.

Both were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the largest mass shooting in U.S. history occurred on Oct. 1, 2017.

While they didn’t sustain injuries, the experience left them scarred for life.

Each year since the tragedy, they’ve created special “Vegas Strong Wines” leading up to the anniversary. They sell the wine and donate a portion of the proceeds to a nonprofit.

They say it’s part of their healing process.

8 News Now will have a full story on Oct. 1, 2020, highlighting the foundation the couple is raising money for this year.