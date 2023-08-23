LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced upcoming traffic restrictions for marathon paving work.

Beginning 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 through 6 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, a series of measures will be carried out in the area north of the Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl. It will specifically impact southbound I-15, adjacent surface streets, and ramps.

The traffic adjustments are as followed:

Mainline southbound I-15 lane restrictions Lane tapers will begin north of Lake Mead Boulevard One lane of southbound I-15 open between the Washington Avenue offramp and the U.S. 95 bridge

Surface-street closures Right lane closures eastbound on Washington Avenue between D Street and I-15 Right Lane closures north- and southbound on D Street between Washington Avenue and I-15 Southbound collector-distributor road closed between Washington Avenue and Street

Ramp closures Eastbound Lake Mead Boulevard to southbound I-15 onramp will be closed Southbound I-15 offramp to Washington Avenue will be closed D Street onramp to southbound I-15 will be closed



Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate routes, if possible. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors.

For the latest highway conditions, visit NDOT’s website or call 511 before driving.