UPDATE: Lanes reopen after early morning crash at Durango and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southbound Durango Drive was temporarily closed to traffic following an accident Friday morning at Tropicana Avenue. All lanes have reopened, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada.
Police report that two vehicles were involved in a crash, and when one vehicle’s occupant got out, the person was struck by another vehicle.
Details of the accident are similar to a crash that killed a woman on Thursday night.
The extent of injuries is still unknown.
Metro police are on scene. Avoid the intersection if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.