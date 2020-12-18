UPDATE: Lanes reopen after early morning crash at Durango and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southbound Durango Drive was temporarily closed to traffic following an accident Friday morning at Tropicana Avenue. All lanes have reopened, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada.

#FASTALERT 12/18/20 6:46 am

Correction: Crash Tropicana Ave at Durango SB Durango

All lanes open — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 18, 2020

Police report that two vehicles were involved in a crash, and when one vehicle’s occupant got out, the person was struck by another vehicle.

Details of the accident are similar to a crash that killed a woman on Thursday night.

The extent of injuries is still unknown.

Metro police are on scene. Avoid the intersection if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.