LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The South Point Hotel and Casino is warning people of a scam that has targeted its New Year’s ticket giveaway and its Facebook account by duplicating a fake account on the social media platform.

The resort went on to social media and posted the warning on Thursday and said that a fake Facebook account posing as the South Point was created and contacted many of its followers.

“Please note that we will NEVER ask you for personal information when granting a prize. If you fell victim to this phishing attack, please report this to your credit card company immediately. We want to sincerely apologize for this incident,” the resort stated in its post.

The winners of its New Year’s ticket giveaway have not yet been selected due to the incident. However, two winners will be selected and announced on Friday, Dec. 30 at 9 a.m., the resort stated.