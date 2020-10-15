South Point Hotel hosts grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony for new outdoor Farnam Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa has partnered with Farnam on the property’s brand-new outdoor covered arena, Farnam Arena. The property will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.

Farnam, a leading horse care and supplies provider in the industry and long-standing partner of the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center, has been the sponsor of the center’s wash racks and farrier area for three years.

Farnam Arena becomes South Point’s fourth and largest competition venue in the equestrian complex at 300 by 135 feet, totaling over 40,000-square feet.

The multimillion-dollar project, located on the west side of the property adjacent to the I-15 freeway, will allow the property to host larger events than ever before. Property Executives and Farnam Representatives will be in attendance to welcome guests and formally open Farnam Arena.

