South Point fire on unoccupied floor extinguished after damaging room

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A small fire in a room on an unoccupied floor at the South Point Hotel and Casino was mostly extinguished by sprinklers early Friday morning by the time firefighters found it.

Clark County firefighters were called to the scene at about 5:20 a.m. after reports of smoke.

Firefighters found smoke in a stairwell and in the hallway of the third floor.

Hotel officials said floors 2-6 of the South Point are unoccupied by guests at this time.

No injuries were reported. Moderate water and smoke damage to the room is reported, but investigators have not yet determined the value of the damage.

Clark County Fire Department crews are in the process of clearing smoke from the building.