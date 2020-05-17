South Point Arena will host closed-to-public bull riding competition in June

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa has partnered with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to host 48 of the world’s top professional bull riders in the South Point Arena for four weekends in June.

The PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, held June 5-28, will be closed-to-the-public and will include safety protocols such as a scaled-down crew, medical testing, functional separation and social distancing.

Bull riders will be split into 12 teams and divisions and will face off until two teams remain to compete for the championship. The competitions, each Friday and Saturday in June, will be televised on CBS Sports Network with a “Game of the Week” broadcast on CBS Television Network each Sunday.

The PBR will announce further competition details and rosters for The PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge in the coming weeks, South Point stated in a news release.

According to South Point, PBR will handle all production for the events, which are subject to change depending on developments with COVID-19.