South Point 400 roars to life Sunday without spectators

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NASCAR arrives in Las Vegas this weekend with a lot less fanfare than a normal race weekend.

There’s the truck race Friday night and the Xfinity race Saturday. The big South Point 400 is Sunday afternoon. You can find a schedule of races at this link.

Normally, the speedway would be expecting huge crowds all weekend long.

“To say we’re disappointed that we will conduct the South Point 400 playoff weekend without fans would be a gross understatement,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “Our staff has been working – many of them remotely – since the February Pennzoil 400 to prepare the speedway for our playoff triple-header.”

The NASCAR Cup series is down to the final 12 in the playoff chase. Durango High School’s own Kyle and Kurt Busch are right on the cusp. Both need a big weekend to earn a spot in the top eight before the next cut.

“We are hanging in there like you said. But this is the start of a new round. We got to be on our toes though man. You can’t get knocked on your heels or you’re going to be on your back. Every time we’ve come to the playoffs we’ve had those bonus points that allow us to get to the next round and this year we don’t have that,” NASCAR driver Kyle Busch said.