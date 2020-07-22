South Las Vegas Boulevard closed due to fatal crash involving pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.

According to Metro Police, the victim was visiting from out of state with his friend and the two got into an argument on Las Vegas Boulevard near Wigwam Avenue. During the argument, the victim ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle. The crash was reported at 2:42 a.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed to traffic from Pebble Road to Windmill Lane.

#FASTALERT 22-Jul-2020 03:08 am,

=UPDATE= Crash-incident on S Las Vegas Blvd SB at Wigwam Ave,

Street all lanes remain blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 22, 2020

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and there were no signs of impairment.