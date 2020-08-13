South Lake Tahoe residents plan protest as tourism frustration grows

Boats ply the waters of Emerald Bay, near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., in this Aug. 8, 2017, photo. South Lake Tahoe residents fed up with the trash-littered beaches and the constant stream of tourists flowing into Lake Tahoe despite the pandemic plan to protest this weekend to demand officials do more to handle the influx of visitors. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents of South Lake Tahoe say they are fed up with the trash-littered beaches and the constant stream of tourists flowing into Lake Tahoe despite the pandemic.

They plan to protest this weekend to demand officials do more to handle the influx of visitors.

Josh Lease, a 20-year resident, tells the Tahoe Daily Tribune he wrote a Facebook post last week to vent about city officials not properly handling tourism and the traffic issues that come with it.

He found many people share his frustrations and now protests are planned for this weekend at five locations around Lake Tahoe.