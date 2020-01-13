Sources: Sanders told Warren a woman can’t win in 2020

(CNN) — Sources say that Sen. Bernie Sanders told Sen. Elizabeth Warren that a woman could not win the presidency. The statement was reportedly made in a meeting between the two in December, 2018.
The description of that meeting is based on the accounts from four individuals, including two people familiar with the meeting and two people Warren spoke with directly shortly after the encounter.
In a statement to CNN, Sanders denied the characterization of the meeting. Warren’s communication director declined to comment.