Sources: Sanders told Warren a woman can’t win in 2020

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 30: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (R) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greet each other at the start of the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. 20 Democratic presidential candidates were split into two groups of 10 to take part in the debate sponsored by CNN held over two nights at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Sources say that Sen. Bernie Sanders told Sen. Elizabeth Warren that a woman could not win the presidency. The statement was reportedly made in a meeting between the two in December, 2018.

The description of that meeting is based on the accounts from four individuals, including two people familiar with the meeting and two people Warren spoke with directly shortly after the encounter.

In a statement to CNN, Sanders denied the characterization of the meeting. Warren’s communication director declined to comment.