Sources: NHL to close locker room access to media amid coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beginning Saturday, the NHL will not allow media access to players’ locker rooms in an effort to prevent coronavirus from spreading, according to Canadian sports journalist Elliotte Friedman.

Friedman tweeted the NHL made the decision on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

ESPN says that media availability will be conducted in formal press conference areas.

Other major league sports are expected to follow, Friedman tweeted.

The Vegas Golden Knights are known to hold locker room media availability after each practice and game, but with the NHL’s change, this will no longer happen for the time being.