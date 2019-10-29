SOUND OFF: CCSD wants parents’ opinions and suggestions on safety, academics, and school climate

LAS VEGAS – The Clark County School District Safety, academics, and school climate are among the many topics that are the focus of the 2019 Clark County School District Parent Survey, available online from Oct. 28-Dec. 20. CCSD wants parents to help them know more about areas where improvement is need it by taking a 10-minute survey.

The survey available in English and Spanish is confidential and part of the district’s efforts to engage the community on important issues facing students and their families.

Parents can find the survey here. Surveys have also been designed for students and staff so CCSD can obtain a full representation of all groups that make up the school district.

Questions asked in the survey align with district goals, focus areas, and strategic imperatives that will be used to help make improvements to schools and increase parent engagement.

For parents and guardians who wish to participate but do not have computer/internet access, all CCSD schools have computers available for public us so you can take the survey at the schools.

There are several questions on the survey that are school-specific; therefore, parents and guardians must enter their child’s student ID number and birth date or the name of the school when completing the survey at ccsd.net/survey. Entering student information ensures that each school is receiving specific responses from parents to gauge its school climate. The identity of individual students, parents, or staff who respond to the survey will not be disclosed to any school or district administrator. Survey results will only be shared in the aggregate.

The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and is accessible on tablets and smartphones. Every parent is invited to take a survey for each child enrolled in a CCSD school.

Parents and guardians may also request a paper copy of the survey from their child’s school. Any questions or concerns can be addressed by calling CCSD’s Assessment, Accountability, Research, and School Improvement Division at 702-799-1041, option 4.