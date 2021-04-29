Sound of explosions prompts emergency response to Mountain’s Edge neighborhood

View Post

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After callers reported hearing an explosion Thursday in a Mountain’s Edge neighborhood, police and fire crews shut off gas lines to a community pool house.

Police who responded to the scene also heard explosions, according to a statement from the Clark County Fire Department.

The sounds stopped when the gas supply was shut off, according to the fire department.

Further investigation could find no evidence of an explosion or a gas leak in the area near China Rain Street, which is just east of Buffalo Drive between Mountain’s Edge Parkway and Cactus Avenue in the southwest valley.

Southwest Gas is still on the scene investigating, but no injuries were reported.