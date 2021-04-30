SoulBelly BBQ holds ceremonial ‘lighting of the smoker’ as the business looks forward to opening Arts District location

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Clark County takes over authority Saturday on COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants will be able to sit parties of up to 12 people.

SoulBelly BBQ in the Arts District gave us a look at their ceremonial “lighting of the smoker,” as they prepare for the loosened restrictions.

The business owner says the restaurant is preparing to open in the coming weeks, as indoor capacity increases to 80% and social distancing goes down to three feet.

