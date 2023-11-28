LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead, and a woman injured after police say their son shot the father in a late-Monday altercation in the west Las Vegas valley.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, dispatchers received a call at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Monday. That call was from an open line, meaning no one was responding on the caller’s side. The 911 dispatcher on the call heard an argument and gunshots.

The call was sourced to a house on the 9700 block of Horseback Circle near the intersection of Homestretch Drive and Chaparral Summit Drive.

While officers were dispatched to the scene, police received another call from a man who said he had been shot and gave police the address of the incident. Another 911 call was received before officers reached the scene from a neighbor who said there was a woman, identified as in her 60s, at his house with injuries to her face.

When officers arrived, the woman told police that her husband was still inside the house from which the initial 911 was received and that the person who had attacked them was her son, identified as a man in his 20s, who she said was still inside the home with her husband.

Officers on the scene entered the home and found the man, identified as a 70-year-old, dead. The woman was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., police apprehended the suspect in the shooting, still in the community, on Trail Rider Drive. Police say the firearm involved in the incident was also found.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.