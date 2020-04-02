Son of Oklahoma City bomber accomplice held in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Authorities say the 37-year-old son of convicted Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator Terry Nichols is facing kidnapping, burglary and armed robbery charges in a Feb. 6 attack on a 67-year-old man in suburban Las Vegas.

Records show Joshua Nichols was being held Wednesday at the Clark County jail following his arrest March 12 in what police say was the gunpoint confrontation of a jeweler at a home in Henderson.

Nichols has a lengthy criminal history which includes assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting an officer with a weapon, and more. His record with the Nevada Department of Corrections dates back to 2005.

A defense attorney listed in court records did not immediately respond to messages.