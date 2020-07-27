Son of late Broadway star says first words while looking at photo of father

Picture of late Broadway actor Nick Cordero and his son, Elvis. Photo Courtesy: Amanda Kloots, Instagram

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The son of Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who lost his life earlier this month from coronavirus complications, has said his first words.

Amanda Kloots, the widow of the late Broadway actor, shared a video on Instagram Sunday in which their 1-year-old son, Elvis, said his first words in response to his mother’s question, “where’s dada?”

Elvis is seen in the video answering “right there,” as he gives his father’s photo a kiss and giggles.

“Elvis said his first words today!! Listen closely! He pointed at Nick in our new picture light and said ‘right there,’” Kloots captioned the video.

Elvis’ mother also noted that he hasn’t seen his father since March 30.

“The fact that he still knows who his Dada is, point to him and give him a kiss to me is amazing,” Kloots added.

The 41-year-old Tony Award-nominated actor died July 5 at Cedars-Sinai hospital after more than 90 days in the hospital, according to his wife.

Cordero had multiple health setbacks since entering the emergency room on March 30, including mini-strokes, blood clots, septis infections, a tracheostomy and a temporary pacemaker implanted.

He had been unconscious and on a ventilator, and also had his right leg amputated.

Since Cordero’s death, Kloots has shared memories of their time together, along with pictures of their family, on her Instagram.