Son honored with flying father’s remains home 52-years after war vet was declared dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flight from across the world created the unlikeliest of reunions between a father and a son. On Thursday, travelers at Dallas Love Field Airport watched from the terminal, as U.S. Air Force Colonel Roy Knight was welcomed home 52 years after he was shot down during the Vietnam War.

Travelers look on as Col. Roy Knights’ remains land at Dallas Love Field Airport.

He received full military honors.

Col. Knight’s remains were discovered in Laos earlier this year. His son, Bryan, was just five when he saw his father go off to war from the Dallas Love Field Airport.

Col. Roy Knight pictured with children in the 1960’s.

It was the last time he saw his dad alive because months after his departure, Colonel Knight went missing in action when his jet was shot down and burst into flames. That happened on May 19, 1967.

According to a statement the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency gave PEOPLE magazine, the site of the crash was investigated five times over the years and nothing was ever found until this year. In January and February, a team uncovered possible human remains, which were eventually identified to be that of the late pilot.

Col. Roy Knight.

And on Thursday, after years of not seeing his dad, Captain Bryan Knight, who’s now a pilot for Southwest Airlines, had the honor of flying his father back home.

Colonel knight will be laid to rest Saturday in a Dallas suburb.