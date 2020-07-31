Son arrested, facing murder charge in father’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is facing a murder charge in the death of his elderly father Friday morning.

According to Metro Police, Otis Jones, 67, was arrested and is accused of hitting his elderly father and causing face and chest injuries. Jones called 911 to report that his father had been transported to Spring Valley Hospital. The victim died at the hospital.

The fight between the two men happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Van Carol Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive in southwest Las Vegas.

Jones was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of open murder.