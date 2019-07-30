Son accused of stabbing father in Henderson theater accused of choking mother in 2018

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested Rodney Lee Jr. late Saturday night after his father was stabbed multiple times at the movie theater in the Fiesta Henderson.

Lee Jr., 20, will be arraigned Wednesday in Henderson Justice Court on a charge of attempted murder. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Rodney Lee Sr., 55, was taken to Sunrise Trauma Center. His condition is unknown.

The stabbing was not the first incident in which Lee Jr. was accused of attacking a family member.

Police were at the family’s house on Nov. 30, 2018, when Lee Jr. was accused of choking his mother, Sandy Abarca after an argument over a cell phone. He was charged with domestic battery by strangulation in that case.

According to an arrest report, he blamed his father for that attack, telling officers Lee Sr. told him to to it. The home is near Wigwam Parkway and North Arroyo Grande Boulevard.

Lee Jr., who was 19 at the time, had recently been released from Seven Hills Hospital’s behavioral unit.