LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man allegedly stabbed his mother several times, killing her on Mother’s Day, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, May 14, officers with the LVMPD were called to the 6100 block of Caprino Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road at approximately 6:25 a.m. There, they found a woman who had been stabbed in the backyard.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Through the investigation, homicide detectives determined that she had been stabbed multiple times by her son, identified as 49-year-old Aaron Cooney.

Aaron Cooney Source: LVMPD

Cooney was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for open murder.

Anyone with any information on this event is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.