LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Neighbors are describing their concern following a murder-suicide investigation involving a North Las Vegas police officer.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in a gated community south of West Lake Mead Avenue and east of Simmons Street.

Dozens of officers, including the SWAT team, were blocking all access to the residence, rattling nerves for neighbors like Mark Harris.

“All I remember was a big boom that woke me up. I thought it was fireworks,” Harris said.

According to North Las Vegas police, an off-duty officer got into an argument with his wife when he then threatened to kill his daughter and then himself. The man then tried to shoot his wife, during which his son was shot in the hand.

The wife and son then ran out of the home to get help, police said.

“She ran all around the corner with blood from her son’s hand,” Harris said.

Police said the off-duty officer then shot his daughter and himself inside their home. Harris said the officer he knew as “Ez” kept to himself, enough that Harris didn’t know he was a police officer.

“He was always working out and he was always speaking to my grandkids. Him and his wife were always working out together. He was a good cat,” Harris said.

A video shared to 8 News Now showed police officers around the home, blowing out the garage door and forcing their way inside the home moments later.

“They tore the garage up and the windows are all busted up. It’s an eyesore,” Harris continued. “If you look from the outside, you think they’re living great, but in the inside something was going on.”

The identities of the officer and his daughter have not yet been released.

Those who are seeking help can dial 988 to reach the new suicide hotline.