Some unemployment claimants receive overpayment notifications from DETR

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frustrations with Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) continue. Some claimants received an overpayment notification from the agency this week and are hoping it is some sort of glitch.

“Nobody knows what to do,” said claimant Justin Rodriguez. “You can’t get through to anybody.”

He says he is being asked to pay money he never received, and others are claiming the same thing. Rodriguez is being asked to pay back $16,000.

“I woke up to two emails, one telling me I was overpaid by PUA and the other by FPUC, which I never received,” he shared.

More people in the same boat surfaced after a post on a popular unemployment help Facebook page.

“I am on the brink of sanity.”

Jason Latona says he is being told to pay back more than $10,000. He says he was told he was qualified, then later got a disqualification letter. Latona showed 8 News Now the overpayment letter he got, saying he owes $0. He then received two more this week, saying he owes.

“Obviously, I am not going to pay $10,000 plus,” Latona said. “I don’t have $10,000, the reason I took the money. I believe the reason everyone who received the unemployment money is because we are at a point we need the money. It’s either be homeless or rely on the government.”

Many say the appeals option is not working on the website, but most will try.

“Part of me says let’s get this appeal in, make sure they know they are asking me for money back that they never paid me,” said Rodriguez. “On the other hand, it is like who the heck is even paying attention to any of us anymore.”

8 News Now did reach out to DETR regarding the situation. They tell us they are working to answer our questions.