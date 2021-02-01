Some unemployment claimants file weekly claims, receive unusual notification

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of unemployment claimants are worried about not getting paid after receiving an unusual notification. It says their claims are under review after completing their weekly filing.

The group received the message Sunday and don’t know what is next.

“Typically, it says you will be paid this week,” shared claimant Betelhem Selshi.

She says the window popped up when she went to file.

“The response was different this time around; it says my claim is under review.”

Amber Hansen, who runs a popular Facebook unemployment help group, notes many received the notification, more than usual.

“We are seeing a few things that are happening,” she said. “We are seeing some people who are exhausted, and they have not fully implemented the remaining seven weeks.”

Those people Hansen is describing are the handful of people who are waiting for the extension to kick in, something the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is working on. The window says your claim is still under review.

Why some claimants are receiving it is not clear.

“Typically, we see those sort of things during quarter changes,” Hansen explained, “so it was very odd that over this weekend, we had seen an enormous increase in people getting that screen.”

Meanwhile, she says these folks will be without payments until the issue is figured out.

Something else that is new, and not known if it is related, is different questions asking claimants how they are impacted by COVID-19.

“I think what is happening, there has been new DOL guidelines,” said Hansen. “Obviously, the CARES Act had additional legislation and language and bipartisan language that was added to.”

Selshi says the only thing different this week has been different answers to the virus questions.

“Previously, I was answering due to a reduction in freelance work,” she explained. “They removed that option, changed the wording, and I selected the last option that was closes to my previous answer.”

8 News Now did reach out to DETR about this to see if it is related to those virus-related questions. As soon as we learn more, we will share it.