Some students told to quarantine from Henderson rec centers amid COVID concerns

HENDERSON (KLAS) – Some students are not allowed at Henderson recreational centers and pools for the rest of this month.

This comes as Lamping Elementary School continues its two-week quarantine and switch to distance learning amid a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. 8 News Now looked into why City of Henderson facilities are also being included.

One Lamping Elementary School parent tells 8 News Now that when she took her son to the outdoor pool at the Henderson Multigenerational Complex on Sunday, she was told his account was flagged due to COVID concerns. She was nothing short of surprised.

“They said, ‘Well, you can come in, but your child cannot,'” said the parent, a mother, who did not want to be named.

The mom says all her son wanted to do was go swimming this weekend, but she never expected to hear the following from staff at the City of Henderson’s Multigenerational Complex:

“‘We see here in our system that your child can’t come to anything Henderson Parks and Rec,'” she said, roughly quoting what staff members told her.

Her son is in first grade at Lamping Elementary School — and he is also enrolled in Henderson’s Safekey program, which is available at all City of Henderson recreational centers.

The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department tells 8 News Now that Lamping Elementary School called to inform them that a Safekey student had come in contact with one of the students who tested positive for COVID at Lamping. Due to HIPAA, Parks and Rec says they could not know which student it was, so they decided to place all Safekey students on a quarantine list for approximately ten days.

The mom who spoke to 8 News Now says even her son’s negative COVID test could not get him in.

“No parent expects to think that their child who recently tested negative for COVID wouldn’t be allowed to play in an outdoor pool, of all cases,” she said.

8 News Now has learned from the City of Henderson that parents can show their kid’s negative COVID test to get an account flag removed — but that must be done through a COVID coordinator, but not at the recreational centers.

“I’m appreciative of that,” the parent said.

She adds that the email she got last week about the situation only talked about quarantining from Safekey — not anything else.

“It did not outline the facilities that they were going to be banned from,” she said.

The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department quarantine ends toward the end of August. And while the parent who spoke to 8 News Now understands this is all meant to keep everyone safe, she hopes to see some improvements.

“It was just a blanket policy,” she said. “When you put policy on paper it may look good, but when you actually put policy in life and see how it affects children, especially, you need to make adjustments.”

For more information and any questions, you can contact the PR COVID Coordinators at PRCovidTrackers@cityofhenderson.com and (702) 267-4022.