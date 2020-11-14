Some students, teachers relieved after CCSD delays hybrid learning decision

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has delayed discussions on its hybrid learning model. The decision came during a board meeting Thursday night.

Students and teachers are weighing in, with some feeling a sense of relief.

“I feel as though it’s the best decision they could take right now in the moment we’re in,” said senior Tristan Haynes, “just so they don’t make a decision we could later on regret making.”

The delay comes after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s suggestion to stay at home as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb.

Teacher Jamie Anderson says she’s relieved, adding they should see how the next couple of weeks play out before making a determination.

“Really focus on what’s going to be best for the students in the long run, and if going back is really going to be in the best interest of the students this school year,” she said.

The delay now gives CCSD time to fine-tune its plan.

During a meeting Friday, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said there needs to be a standardized distance learning curriculum across the district. Right now, some students are getting it through Canvas or Google Meet.

“Our families, from what I’m hearing, are frustrated,” Jara revealed. “So that’s one of the things we’re really going to bring back into the plan for when we come back to school.”

While there is no target date to get students back in the classroom, Jara wants to bring the hybrid learning plan back to the board in December.

In order to get everyone back to campuses, though, he wants to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases. He added the safety of families and district employees is his top priority.

Jara also spent some time talking about mental health, saying 11 students have died by suicide this school year. This week, a pilot program kicked off at nearly a dozen schools, focusing on mental health resources. That program will eventually expand to all schools.