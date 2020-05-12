Some stores, restaurants reopen at Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The public will now be able to shop and eat at some stores and restaurants in Downtown Summerlin. It has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outdoor mall says that several opened softly throughout the weekend, following Gov. Sisolak’s guidelines on reopening in Phase 1, and more are scheduled throughout the next few weeks.

“We are pleased to see our community expressing its enthusiasm over social media for the businesses that are beginning to resume their operations in Downtown Summerlin. The safety and well-being of our customers, tenants and employees remains our top priority, and we are ready to welcome people back to Downtown Summerlin, following the guidelines of our Governor in alignment with the best practices outlined by the CDC. We look forward to seeing you soon.” Andrew Ciarrocchi, vice president management and operations, The Howard Hughes Corporation,

Restaurants that have already opened for dine-in:

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker

Crazy Pita

Grape Street Wine Bar

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Sushi Loca

Mora Iced Creamery

According to Downtown Summerlin, Wolfgang Puck Players Locker is the first Wolfgang Puck restaurant to reopen worldwide. The restaurant made accommodations to reopen on Saturday, including reducing the number of tables, cleaning surfaces every 30 minutes, operating at 50 percent capacity and requiring staff to wear masks.

Our customers say it best 🔈We look forward to seeing you! In accordance with Governor Sisolak’s announcement yesterday, retail that meet Phase One criteria in open air shopping centers are permitted to operate under Phase One guidelines. A few things to note below:⁣ pic.twitter.com/AJQ5bNOaSe — Downtown Summerlin (@DTSummerlin) May 8, 2020

Almost all restaurants are still offering to go and delivery options, as well.

The Farmers Market at Downtown Summerlin is also operating as a traditional walk-up model, instead of the drive through option.

Retail stores at the mall are offering a mix of curbside pick-up and in-store offerings available daily.

The property says that nearly 30 retail stores/businesses are currently open with more opening this week.

Some retail stores that have opened:

Buckle

Boot Barn

Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse

PGA Tour Superstore

Sports Town USA

West Elm

Zumiez

For a complete list of what is open, CLICK HERE.

On Monday, the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets reopened to shoppers.