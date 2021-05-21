Some staple Vegas shows will stay dark, but ‘Menopause The Musical’ survives to see another run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every day, numerous Las Vegas shows are announcing their return to the stage, but there is also a list of those that will stay dark permanently.

Many of those productions are staples to our city’s entertainment life, such as Alan Glist’s shows. He had two popular productions on the Strip before the pandemic. They were both cut, but one show quickly bounced back.

Glist says he’s not ready to say goodbye to “Menopause The Musical,” which was given the green light on Thursday to return to the stage at Harrah’s and continue its 16th year as the longest-running musical on the Las Vegas Strip.

“Menopause The Musical” will reopen on July 22.

Glist’s other production, “Bronx Wanderers” wasn’t so lucky and was cut. 8 News Now Anchor Christian Cazares spoke with Glist about it. He has the story.