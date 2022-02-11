Some salons and spas among businesses still requiring masks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Businesses in the valley still have the option to require masks and some salons and spas continue to require customers wear masks.

Owners of the Layla Social Salon on West Sahara are allowing customers and stylsts decide. “It is really nice to see how a haircut or style lays on the face,” stylist Olivia Richards told 8 News Now.

“They are absolutely welcome to wear masks,” Richards said. “If they decide if they want their stylist to wear a mask they are able to request it and we are happy to accomodate.”

Many spas and nail salons were following the same rules, but not all. Meraki Salon in the northwest valley still wants people to mask up. “Our clients are happy, our staff is happy, we all feel safe, Maraki Salon owner Bernicia Carreira told 8 News Now.

“We have a lot of imminuocompromised clients,” Carreira said. “We have clients that family has passed away we had six customers that passed away so we continue to wear it, we asked and we are getting great feedback.”

Carreira said if a client does not want to wear it they will make a special time for them to come in. “We are working so close to our clients, we are in their faces,” stylist Selena Nagaoka said. “We do hair, we do make up we do microbladding, we do eye lashes. I think it makes us feel more comforable and our clients that we care.”

Workers said the best idea would be to bring a mask or call ahead and ask about the salon’s mask policy.