Some private schools reopen, welcome students back to classrooms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While many schools are reopening in Clark County with distance learning, it was back to classroom for students at some private schools.

Students who returned to school Monday morning at Mountain View Lutheran School stepped into a new academic year with some noticeable changes.

Masks, temperature checks and hand sanitizing stations are mixed with the daily circumlum.

In Mr. Wiltse’s 5th grade class, Ally Santos, prepares for another year.

“Obviously it’s for safety reasons but sort of not fun to not be able to play around with your friends like you used to,” she said.

The private Lutheran school, which is in the northwest part of the valley, has about 100 students and face-to-face instruction is actually the only option they offer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classroom sizes are at no more than 50-percent capacity to comply with Governor Sisolak’s orders and student desks are three feet apart.

Principal Kris Schneider says the pandemic even led to a change in their languages class.

“We usually teach Spanish in grades 3, 4 and 5. This year, we’re actually switching over to ASL, or American Sign Language. That’s because we don’t want the kids speaking too much to have all the aerosols going around in the room.”

He said parents searching for in-person instruction have turned to charter or private schools.

Kyle and Candace Larson are an example. They pulled their son Kody out of the Clark County School District.

“I feel that interaction with people is so important in your development,” .

They were hoping to snap a picture and freeze the — first day of school — moment in time but COVID-19 restrictions kept parents, like the Larsons, from going inside the school.