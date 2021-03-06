Some parents urge Gov. Sisolak to ‘break up’ CCSD, want more localized school districts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a week of in-person learning through CCSD’s hybrid model, a group of parents are asking Governor Sisolak to make changes in the way the school district is organized.

They say with the number of kids in the district, it is difficult to manage and bring back all the students into the classroom.

The group’s goal is to have more localized school districts.

“We want him to know that we are not satisfied being among one of the worst states for education,” said Jenny Lynne Edington. “We’re not satisfied with that and we feel that if there was a smaller school district, then we would be able to solve some of the problems, and the problems would be managed better, and we would’ve been able to get the kids back full-time safely and earlier then they have been.”

Edington and several other parents have created a Facebook group called “Break Up CCSD“

The group has already gained thousands of followers.