Some Nevada residents who filed for unemployment still not getting benefits due to system issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As unemployment claims in Nevada continue to surge, it’s also keeping a strain on the system. Many people have questions and need answers regarding some specific concerns about their previous employment.

8 News Now has been getting numerous calls concerning people who worked gigs such as self-employed independent contractors, freelance photographers, or rideshare drivers before all of this transpired.

While some say they have not been able to file claims at all, others tell 8 News NOW how they got through, along with the timeline of when the benefits kicked in.

“We need unemployment, ok; it was not our fault,” said Salvatore Capano, filing for unemployment. “We were hard workers alright we were forced to close.”

Before the shutdown, Capano was a personal trainer and a part-time Lyft driver. He is one of many who continues to struggle to receive unemployment benefits.

“I hate to repeat what everyone else is saying; you’re online for hours, and when you finally get disconnected, and when you do get a person [it] seems like nobody knows the answer,” Capone said.

According to Capano, his account shows “incomplete.” He said he had to get a part-time job to support his family.

“This is something that just did not happen yesterday; this is something that happened — we’re almost two months. Where is our money that we’re entitled to, Capone said.

Alicia Arruda said she also filed on March 18.

“We filed our weekly reports online which were easy, and he got approved with his Bank of America debit card right away, but our claims were denied every single week for pending resolution,” said Alicia Arruda, filing for unemployment.

On April 22, she says she received her benefits.

“Once you’re approved, for instance, our last name starts with an ‘A,’ so we can do our work online on a Sunday morning, and then we get paid on Tuesday morning.

As for Capano, he knows there is a new unemployment director, so he hopes help is on the way.

As for a date on when the unemployment office could handle gig workers, the agency says it could be some time mid-May.